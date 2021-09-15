Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $18,495,906.40 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Certara stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

