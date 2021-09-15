Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 32.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Albany International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Albany International stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

