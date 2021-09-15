Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

