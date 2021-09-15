Sei Investments Co. Buys 54,391 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

