Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.