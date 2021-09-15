US Bancorp DE Sells 3,225 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

