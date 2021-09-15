Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.60

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 21604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

