Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.60

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 21604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

