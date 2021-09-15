CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 7.9%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $63.95. Approximately 20,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 641,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -361.83 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

