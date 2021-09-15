Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVRN stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

