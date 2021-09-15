BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIOYF stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

