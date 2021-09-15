Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 27032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 target price on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.