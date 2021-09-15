Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 735.7% from the August 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BRFH opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

