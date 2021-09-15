Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 998 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,160,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKY opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

