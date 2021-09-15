Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,615 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cannae were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cannae by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Cannae by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cannae by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cannae by 123.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

