Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 876 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $104,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $8,831.20.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 99 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $11,402.82.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 57.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

