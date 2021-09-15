Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of CareCloud worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,940 shares of company stock worth $1,260,342. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

