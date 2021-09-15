Swiss National Bank Buys 4,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

FOUR stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

