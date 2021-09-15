PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

X stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

