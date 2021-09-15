AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of AtriCure worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,926. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

