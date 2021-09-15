Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Movado Group worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,287,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $735.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,833. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.