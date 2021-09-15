Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

