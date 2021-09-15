Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP opened at $328.20 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average of $239.27.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212 in the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.