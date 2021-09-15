American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Universal Electronics worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

UEIC stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

