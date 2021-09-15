Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

