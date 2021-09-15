Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $282,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,575 shares of company stock worth $11,534,893 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

