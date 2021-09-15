Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iStar were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iStar during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE STAR opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

