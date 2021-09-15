Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,477 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Upwork worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

