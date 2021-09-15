PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,100 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

