Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telos were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Telos by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 828.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

