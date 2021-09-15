Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report $69.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.69 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $275.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $302.85 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $306.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

