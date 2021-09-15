Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Several research firms recently commented on YMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

