American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,521. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.