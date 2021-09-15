American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,598 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

