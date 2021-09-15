American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

