MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head to Head Analysis

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marvell Technology and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 17.28 -$277.30 million $0.58 107.41 MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.36 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,616.50

MaxLinear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 4 22 0 2.85 MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus target price of $67.52, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.74% 6.40% 4.99% MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65%

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

