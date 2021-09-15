Critical Survey: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.57 $530.67 million $2.32 30.81 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.67 $143.52 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 5 4 0 2.44 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus price target of $81.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 10.57% 11.27% 2.45% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

