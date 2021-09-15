American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.