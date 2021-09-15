Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

