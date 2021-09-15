Virginia Ann Davis Buys 2,560 Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,221.05%.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

