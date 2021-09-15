Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson Sells 6,965 Shares

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $21,521.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.69. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 56.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

