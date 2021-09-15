PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.