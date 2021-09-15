Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Sells C$12,961.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.59, for a total value of C$12,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,614.01.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.75 million and a P/E ratio of 81.25. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTRH shares. Cormark raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Quarterhill in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

