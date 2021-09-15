PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,490 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

