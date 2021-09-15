Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.54

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 42096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

