Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $223.05 and last traded at $223.33. Approximately 53,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,387,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.17.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average is $178.41. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

