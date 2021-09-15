Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 76862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £251.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

