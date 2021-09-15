C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 12740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Bilal Awada sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$183,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,249.50.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

