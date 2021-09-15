Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Financial Review

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 39.42% 14.44% 1.60% Mid Penn Bancorp 24.69% 12.43% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 6.76 $84.34 million $3.30 19.42 Mid Penn Bancorp $125.84 million 2.39 $26.21 million $3.10 8.49

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus target price of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 8.08%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, PA.

