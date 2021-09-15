Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryn Fosburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trimble alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.