Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,085.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and last traded at GBX 2,065 ($26.98), with a volume of 1803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($26.65).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,948.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,839.22. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

